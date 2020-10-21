Lynchburg police warn older adults about ‘grandparent scam’

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is warning senior citizens to be on alert for the “grandparent scam.”

Scammers call posing as loved ones in trouble and ask you to send money to pay for things such as hospital bills, bail, or needing to leave a foreign country.

The department says they’ve seen an increase in elderly residents falling for the trick. Officials urge you to never send cash, gift cards or wire money transfer and double check with a family member, even if the caller asks you for confidentiality.

“Take the time to verify, call another family member, do some research online. And if you don’t know, just hang up,” said Carrie Dungan, community relations coordinator for the Lynchburg Police Department.

The department also recommends that if you receive a scam call, report it to the Federal Trade Commission.