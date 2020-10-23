Danville police arrest 17-year-old in connection with armed robbery

DANVILLE, Va. – A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with armed robbery in Danville this week.

Police said they made the arrest thanks to the community’s help in providing eyewitness information.

The 17-year-old allegedly approached someone outside of their home in the 200 block of Wheatley Road on Thursday at 11:15 a.m., according to the Danville Police Department.

The teen displayed a gun and demanded the person’s wallet, and ran away with it after the person complied, according to police. The teen left the person unharmed.

Police said the person who was robbed called 911. Officers surrounded the area and started a search. It was at this point that police said neighbors and community members provided crucial information and surveillance that led officers to find the suspect and arrest him after a short foot chase.

Investigators charged the teen with robbery and took him to the W.W. Moore, Jr. Juvenile Detention Home, according to police.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 434-793-0000 or enter a tip online.

Police said this is the 7th robbery in Danville this year. They’ve made arrests in every case.