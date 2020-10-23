62ºF

Local News

One person treated for non-life-threatening injury after Lynchburg shooting

Person’s wound is non-life-threatening, according to police

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lynchburg, Crime
Police lights
Police lights (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police in Lynchburg are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night.

Officers responded to an incident at the Stop In Shell Station on Old Forest Road just before 10 p.m., and someone arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital with a gunshot wound shortly after, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police said the person’s wound was non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Bond at 434-455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: