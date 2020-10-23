One person treated for non-life-threatening injury after Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police in Lynchburg are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night.

Officers responded to an incident at the Stop In Shell Station on Old Forest Road just before 10 p.m., and someone arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital with a gunshot wound shortly after, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police said the person’s wound was non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Bond at 434-455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.