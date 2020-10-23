School bus route suspensions leave 130 students without transportation in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The wheels on the bus are at a stop in Botetourt County due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Seven bus routes were suspended because drivers are unavailable due to contact tracing.

“This is an issue most school divisions are facing right now," Botetourt County School Superintendent Jonathan Russ said. "We have a high number of drivers out at one time it’s hard to fill with substitutes.”

The temporary suspension means 130 students from Buchanan Elementary, Central Academy Middle and James River High schools need to find another way to hitch a ride.

Therefore, the county is asking schools and parents to be flexible as the county looks for more substitute drivers.

“We are just going to have to be flexible this year and this is a part of it," Russ said. “So we are doing all we can do to accommodate these parents at this time.”

Buchanan Elementary School is extending their hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to allow parents more time to drop off or pick up their children from school.

Additionally, since schools are on a hybrid schedule the students can learn remotely for the time being. And students who show up on campus will not be marked tardy.

Two of the regular bus routes will resume starting next week.

The other five routes will return Nov. 2.