Lynchburg encourages residents to drop off unused prescription medicine for National Drug Take Back Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day, an event focused on disposing unused or unwanted drugs safely.

The Lynchburg Police Department is partnering with Horizon Behavioral Health from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can bring medications to 2215 Langhorne Road.

“People have a place to come and drop off any unused or unwanted prescription medications, so those aren’t abused by somebody that might find them in the trash or otherwise laying out,” said Carrie Dungan, community relations coordinator for the Lynchburg Police Department.

Last year, the department collected 108lbs of medication.

“Anything from diabetic medication to opioids to medication from people who may have passed away, and they cleaned out old ibuprofen and things like that. So, it really just runs the gamut,” Dungan added.

LPD will also conduct free car seat installations and safety seat checks. COVID precautions will be in place at the event, including face masks and gloves.

If you can’t make it to the event, LPD has a drop-off medicine station available Monday through Friday at their Court Street headquarters.