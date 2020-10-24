Man shot in Roanoke, tells police an unknown car drove-by and he was shot

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was shot in Roanoke early Saturday morning. He told police an unknown vehicle drove by and he was shot, according to a Roanoke Police Department release.

The adult male drove himself to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

It happened around 4:25 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, the man says he pulled over in the area of 14th Street and Moorman Road in Northwest Roanoke. While standing outside of his car, an unknown car drove by and he was shot.

Officers responded to the area and were unable to find a crime scene.

Details are limited at this time.

No arrests have been made.