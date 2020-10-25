18-year-old Floyd County woman dies in Route 221 crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – An 18-year-old woman died in a crash early Sunday morning in Floyd County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said the crash occurred at 2:18 a.m. on Route 221, about half a mile north of Route 761, after a 1998 Ford Mustang traveling south ran off the left side, hit a tree and ejected the driver.

The driver, Katerina Renee Higgins, of Willis, was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Below is a map of the approximate location the crash happened: