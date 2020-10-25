Man hospitalized after an altercation led to a shooting in Roanoke, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting in Roanoke that led to a man’s hospitalization early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

At about 12:30 a.m., Roanoke Police said they responded to the 1800 block of Downing Street NW about a shooting. When they got there, they found a man who appeared to have a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital according to police.

Officers said they determined the victim was at the residence on Downing Street when an altercation with another man led to the victim getting shot and fleeing the home.

Police said this incident is not believed to be related to the homicide on Gayle Street from Saturday evening.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500.