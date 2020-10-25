Police investigating after man shot and killed in northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is dead after a shooting Saturday night in northwest Roanoke.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Gayle Street NW just before 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a man on the sidewalk who had been shot.

Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead on scene.

Police aren’t releasing the victim’s name, pending notification to his family.

Details of this incident are limited, according to police. Detectives and forensics investigators are actively investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637. You’re asked to begin the text with “Roanoke PD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and text can be sent anonymously.