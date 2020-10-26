Discover frightening sweets at The Candy Store in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Halloween is a candy holiday, but why wait until Oct. 31 to fill your trick-or-treat bag? We’re not just talking about filling that bag with your average candy, we’re talking about candy just as memorable as a costume.
The Candy Store in Downtown Roanoke has about 1,000 different candies from new to retro which includes their wall of gummies.
Wildlife is returning. The earth is healing.Posted by The Candy Store Roanoke on Friday, August 14, 2020
From starfish and mini shark gummies to a 24-inch long snake gummy be prepared to find candy you don’t see too often.
Then if you really want to bring the terror, The Candy Store has chocolate-covered insects, crickets and scorpions in the center of a lollipop, even sweet and sour candy-coated earthworms.
Mouthwatering hard candy suckers with GENUINE, edible ants, scorpions & worms make great stocking stuffers!Posted by The Candy Store Roanoke on Tuesday, December 18, 2018
The Candy Store also has a retro soda collection.
Managing partner of the store, Robert Jaeger said they enjoy selling out-of-the-box candy during the Halloween season.
“I think it’s great, it’s something interesting, unusual, inventive, creative; it takes it right to the next level,” said Jaeger.