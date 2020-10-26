Discover frightening sweets at The Candy Store in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Halloween is a candy holiday, but why wait until Oct. 31 to fill your trick-or-treat bag? We’re not just talking about filling that bag with your average candy, we’re talking about candy just as memorable as a costume.

The Candy Store in Downtown Roanoke has about 1,000 different candies from new to retro which includes their wall of gummies.

From starfish and mini shark gummies to a 24-inch long snake gummy be prepared to find candy you don’t see too often.

Then if you really want to bring the terror, The Candy Store has chocolate-covered insects, crickets and scorpions in the center of a lollipop, even sweet and sour candy-coated earthworms.

Mouthwatering hard candy suckers with GENUINE, edible ants, scorpions & worms make great stocking stuffers! Posted by The Candy Store Roanoke on Tuesday, December 18, 2018

The Candy Store also has a retro soda collection.

Managing partner of the store, Robert Jaeger said they enjoy selling out-of-the-box candy during the Halloween season.

“I think it’s great, it’s something interesting, unusual, inventive, creative; it takes it right to the next level,” said Jaeger.