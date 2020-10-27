Roanoke Valley seeing a rise in coronavirus outbreaks in long-term care facilities

ROANOKE, Va – Long-term care facilities in the Roanoke Valley are seeing an uptick in outbreaks in COVID-19 cases.

Twelve of the 29 current outbreaks are in nursing homes or long-term care facilities, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Health officials believe the rise in outbreaks is likely caused by staff members and high community spread.

“There are very few long term care facilities left in our region and district that haven’t had at least one outbreak,” said Dr. Molly O’Dell with the Virginia Department of Health.

Health officials are advising families to consider the risks before potentially spending time with loved ones this holiday season.