Two Roanoke City schools closing for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases among staff

ROANOKE, Va. – School leaders with Roanoke City Public Schools announced Tuesday that Wasena Elementary and James Madison Middle will close for the next two weeks due to COVID-19.

School leaders said they made the call after consulting with the Virginia Department of Health.

Three staff members at Wasena Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19. School leaders said these staff members were not on school premises Monday or Tuesday, but they did have direct exposure with members of the school community.

Wasena Elementary School will be closed for in-person instruction from October 27 to November 9.

A staff member at James Madison Middle School also tested positive for COVID-19. School leaders said the staff member was not on school premises Tuesday, but had direct exposure with members of the school community.

James Madison Middle School will be closed for in-person instruction from October 28 to November 10.

Read the full letters to parents and families below: