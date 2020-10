ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers headed through Rockbridge County on Interstate 81 South on Tuesday can expect delays due to two separate crashes.

At mile marker 180, there is a vehicle fire causing delays. As of 10:24 p.m., the southbound right lane and right shoulder are closed, and traffic is backed up about 2.5 miles, according to VDOT.

At mile marker 202.5, there is a tractor-trailer crash causing delays. As of 10:24 p.m., the southbound right shoulder was closed, according to VDOT.