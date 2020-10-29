Alea: 30 Days of Hope

ROANOKE, Va. – Alea is a very spunky girl who loves clothing with glitter or sparkles, candy, coloring, crafts, and staying active.

The 9-year old enjoys shopping and reading books in her free time.

Alea likes pets especially dogs, cats and guinea pigs!

Alea would love a family with two parents to spend lots of time with her and may be the only child.

If you have questions about Alea or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources at https://www.depaulcr.org/30daysofhope/.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.