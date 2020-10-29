Exclusive video: Investigation continues after four shot in Southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – As Roanoke Police continue investigating a quadruple shooting in the Southwest portion of the city, 10 News has obtained video of the incident that shows a gruesome scene as the shooters unload on a group and victims scatter as they fight for their lives.

Out of an abundance of respect for the victims and investigation, 10 News is not airing the video in its entirety.

The video shows, a group of five or six people are lounging on a porch at a home on Rorer Avenue.

Then, just before 4:30 p.m., two men approach the group from behind the neighboring home and begin firing shots.

Four people, three women and one man were shot, according to police.

Their injuries range from non-life-threatening to serious, but as of Thursday afternoon, all are in stable condition.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Neighbors described to 10 News the neighborhood as “troubled.”

Within the last year, they reported hearing gunshots often.

Police ask that any members of the community who saw something or may know something about this act of gun violence call the Roanoke Police Department tipline at 540-344-8500.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Even if you think it might be insignificant, police said that any information could help the investigation.