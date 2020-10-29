Roanoke police investigating city’s second shooting in two days

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police responded to a second shooting in as many days on Thursday.

At about 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Melrose Avenue NW for a report of a gunshot victim.

They arrived to find a teenage boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in a vehicle in the immediate area, according to police.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No one arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500.