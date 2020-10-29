'The perfect opportunity to be outside’: Scarecrow trail returns to Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The second annual scarecrow trail is underway in Franklin County.

Residents and businesses in Rocky Mount are once again decorating the town just in time for Halloween.

From musicians at the Harvester to a fitness trainer at Curves, each scarecrow is unique, showing its own look and theme that often represents each business.

This year’s trail has more than 50 scarecrows in less than a 2-mile walk along Franklin Street.

There’s even one at the McDonald’s drive-thru.

“We’re all tired. We’ve all been in and this is the perfect opportunity to be outside. We’ve got a great town to walk in and it’s also relevant for the businesses. People can see we’re still open, we’re still here, we’re still trying,” said Donna Wray, Community Partnership president.

The scarecrows will be up until Nov. 9.

