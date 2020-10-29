Officials estimate up to 20,000 people without power in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – City officials say that up to 20,000 people are without power in Danville.

Arnold Hendrix, the city’s public information officer, says there is an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 people without power.

Authorities believe the outages are caused by trees and limbs over on power lines.

Affected areas include Sutherlin, Ringgold, Mount Hermon, Westover, Schoolfield and other areas in Danville.

Crews are reportedly working to assess the damage.

