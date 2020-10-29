69ºF

VMI Board of Visitors votes to move school’s Stonewall Jackson statue

The school’s superintendent previously announced in July no statues would be removed

LEXINGTON, Va. – After months of debate, VMI’s Board of Visitors voted Thursday afternoon to move the college’s Stonewall Jackson statue.

Back in July, the military college’s superintendent, Ret. Gen. J.H. Bindford Peay III, announced the decision to not remove any of the school’s Confederate statues.

The Board’s decision comes after Peay’s resignation on Monday after 17 years at the college.

The campus currently has statues of Stonewall Jackson and Francis J. Smith, who both served in the Confederate army, as well as a New Market Monument, which honors the VMI cadets who fought at the Battle of New Market for the Confederacy.

Clarification:In the first draft of the story, we incorrectly used "remove" instead of "move."

Correction:

