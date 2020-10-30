Lynchburg students back to in-person learning as part of hybrid schedule

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Nearly 8,000 Lynchburg students are back in the classrooms, thanks to their hybrid schedules.

This week marks the first time 7th to 12th graders are back in school since March. Kindergartners through sixth-graders returned over the last two weeks.

Regardless of their grade level, students are broken up into cohort ‘A’ and ‘B’. Each cohort attends in-person classes twice a week while learning remotely the other three days.

Teachers joined a Zoom call Thursday to discuss how things are going. Melinda Misjuns, a kindergarten teacher at Bedford Hills Elementary, believes social distancing forces smaller class sizes, but allows each student to have more attention.

“We have a huge opportunity on those two days to really focus in on what those children’s needs are more so than if we would have 20 children in a room at one time,” Misjuns said.

Teachers added they feel safe in their classrooms and don’t believe students have fallen behind because they’ve lost out on in-person learning.