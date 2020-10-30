55ºF

Two adults, three children displaced after Danville house fire

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

DANVILLE, Va. – Two adults and three children have been displaced after a house fire in Danville on Friday morning.

Authorities say the fire happened at 916 Luna Lake Road just before 6 a.m.

When crews arrived, they say there was fire coming from the crawl space in the back of the house.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the house received extensive damage.

The people that were displaced will be staying with family in the area.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

