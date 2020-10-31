Some families opt for trunk-or-treating as COVID-19 cases rise locally

ROANOKE, VA. – With COVID-19 cases on the rise in our area, many parents are making tough decisions about whether or not to let their kids trick-or-treating. That’s why trunk-or-treats have become even more popular than usual this year.

On Hallow’s Eve 2020, the name of the game is adaptation. With candy coming down a chute, or tossed in a wave to the car, for parents like Erica Roberts of Salem, it’s a no-brainer.

“We’re not doing traditional trick-or-treating because of the COVID-19 pandemic so we wanted to get the kids out to do a safer alternative," Roberts said.

Cars stacked up at the Kirk Family YMCA in downtown Roanoke Friday night. Trunk-or-treats are popular choices this Halloween instead of going around the neighborhood.

At Community Advent Christian Church in Hollins, senior pastor TG Ayers said the crowd was the largest in history.

“People are desperate to get out and do something and not be worried so much, and I’m pleased that we can offer them an opportunity which I believe is safely offered, for them to come out and enjoy their evenings with their families," Ayers said.

Nastasha Ramirez said going car to car with volunteers in masks and gloves makes her and her daughter feel safe.

“Especially with my family, they were all like don’t do it because everyone’s getting sick, but we’ve been keeping our distance and using hand sanitizer and keeping our masks on 24/7," Ramirez said.

Some families are still heading out Saturday for normal door-to-door trick-or-treating, too. Ayers said he’s thankful to give options and let people decide what’s best for them.

“It’s interesting that they’re waiting in line this year, they’re usually running all over each other, they’re pretty much maintaining their distance, they’re grouped with families, but they’re not bumping against strangers, so I’m pleased about that," Ayers said.