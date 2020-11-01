Amber: 30 Days of Hope

Amber likes to be active but is also willing to have a family that is on the calmer side. She does best in an environment that is structured and has a strong female in the home. Amber would love a family with no other children. Amber is imaginative and creative. She is able to express what she wants and articulate her needs well. Amber is caring towards those around her and would do anything to help anyone. At 14-years-old, Amber is a strong advocate for herself. Amber is a very sweet child who desperately want to find a home where she can feel safe and loved.

If you have questions about Amber or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources at https://www.depaulcr.org/30daysofhope/.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.