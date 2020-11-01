Authorities arrest man in connection to a fatal shooting in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A Martinsville man is in jail after authorities arrested him in connection to a fatal shooting Sunday morning.

At 3:43 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said the Martinsville-Henry County 911 received a call regarding an individual who had been shot at 73 Rose Lane. Deputies responded to the address and were unable to find anyone who had been shot.

Authorities said they determined that the victim had been transported to the SOVAH Health Martinsville ER in a vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim, Jayland Jovan Sandoval Gonzalez, 23, of Martinsville, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to authorities, the victim was attending a large party at 73 Rose Lane and witnesses reported an argument between Gonzalez and 27-year-old Demario Devonte Clark, of Martinsville.

Authorities said Clark shot Gonzalez and fled the scene. Gonzalez suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and was transported to the medical examiner for an autopsy.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Clark has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is currently held in Henry County Hail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.