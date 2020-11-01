One dead in tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday morning in Wythe County.

Police said a tractor-trailer traveling south on I-81 ran off the right side of the highway and continued to US Highway 11. While crossing Highway 11, the tractor-trailer overturned several times before stopped on a railroad track.

According to authorities, the driver, Ronnie B. Crook, 60, of Ellijay, Georgia, died at the scene.

The tractor-trailer was loaded with 42,000 pounds of plastic, police say.