Justice: 30 Days of Hope

Justice is an 11-year-old athletic child who enjoys playing soccer, basketball, and football. She also is very creative and likes coloring and drawing. She would prefer a family with other children, so she is able to have siblings to play with. Justice is a helper and loves assisting with cooking and baking. Justice wants to join a forever family who will love her and support her.

Justice is a loving and soft-spoken child. She is shy at first, but when she feels comfortable with someone, her personality shines. She has a creative spirit and loves all things crafty. She enjoys drawing, coloring, and painting. She also enjoys interacting with and taking care of animals. She would do best in a home that has furry friends. Justice enjoys spending time outside. You can find her riding her bike, or throwing a football around. She loves all sports and is very athletic.

Justice does well in school and reports that her favorite subject is math. She says that her favorite food is pizza and she is enthusiastic about helping out in the kitchen. She is a big helper and enjoys assisting with household duties. Justice is looking for a family that will make her feel at home and a family that will share the same interests as her.

If you have questions about Justice or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources at https://www.depaulcr.org/30daysofhope/.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.