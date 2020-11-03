45ºF

Driver hospitalized after tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Botetourt County

Crews say driver had non-life-threatening injuries

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

A driver is in the hospital after a crash on I-81S in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Authorities say one person is in the hospital after a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Botetourt County.

According to the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to mile marker 153 to find a tractor-trailer over a 30-foot embankment.

Crews say the tractor-trailer was resting in a heavily-forested area of the median, so they used chainsaws to cut a path from the northbound side of I-81, where an ambulance was staged, to the person trapped.

Authorities say the driver was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the fire department, the left lane of I-81S will be blocked until further notice while crews work to clean up the wreck.

