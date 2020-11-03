Some Virginia Tech students cast first-ever ballot

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Before the results are even in, this day is already a historical one for some Virginia Tech students as they cast their first vote ever.

With a polling location in the heart of the Virginia Tech campus, hundreds of students paid a visit to the Squires Student Center to practice their civic duty.

20-year-old Sharif Nabhan received his first ‘I voted’ sticker ever. He says the country’s future is relying on the younger generation’s vote.

“We’re the ones that are going to be experiencing the things that are going to be implemented. So like the environment, I voted for the environment today. Because I care about the environment and I don’t want…I want to be carbon-free by 2030,” said Nabhan.

The Squires Student Center will close at 7pm like other polling locations around Virginia.