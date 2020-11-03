Khallia: 30 Days of Hope

Khallia is sunshine on a cloudy day when you meet her. She has a contagious smile and such a sweet personality. She is soft-spoken, and she has a very caring and compassionate nature. Khalia would love to be a part of a fun-loving family.

The 15-year old has many interests, especially writing poetry with hopes of some of her pieces being published one day.

She’s in the process of learning independent living skills to help prepare her for being an adult. She would do best in a family that are strong advocates who give her ongoing support.

Khallia is the kind of girl who will enrich your life forever. If you are that family, please don’t miss out on another minute without this wonderful girl in your life!

If you have questions about Khallia or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources at https://www.depaulcr.org/30daysofhope/.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.