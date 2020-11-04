Issabelle: 30 Days of Hope

Issy is a very intelligent 13-year-old young lady who thrives at academics and loves reading books. She has beautiful strawberry blonde hair and is very tall for her age. Issy is looking for a two-parent family who has pets of any kind, but her favorite animals are horses, dogs, and cats. Issy would like a family where she is the only child. Issy likes eating at fast-food restaurants her favorite food is hamburgers and fries from McDonald. She also enjoys walking/hiking outdoors. Issy is looking for a forever family to share life with and be a much-needed support to her!

If you have questions about Isasbella or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources at https://www.depaulcr.org/30daysofhope/.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.