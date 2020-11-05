22-year-old man dies street racing in Henry County, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead after police say he was racing early Thursday morning in Henry County and crashed, according to Virginia State Police.

At 1:44 a.m., police responded to two crashes in the 2500 block of Greensboro Road.

A 2006 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2009 Pontiac were racing, going north, when police said the Pontiac ran off the right side of the road, hit a telephone pole and overturned several times.

Following that crash, police said the Malibu ran off the left side of the road, crossed the median, went through the southbound lanes, hit an embankment and overturned.

The driver of the Pontiac, Shamon Massey, 22, died at the scene.

The driver of the Malibu, Latoshia Hairston, 27, of Martinsville, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Hairston was charged with reckless driving and additional charges are pending.

Police said both are from Martinsville and both were wearing a seat belt./

In addition, there were two passengers in the Malibu that fled the scene.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.