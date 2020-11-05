Alana: 30 Days of Hope

Alana is a 13-year-old social butterfly. She enjoys making new friends and does very well in school.

Alana enjoys dressing up and listening to music. She loves animals and the responsibility of taking care of an animal.

Alana is ready for her forever family. She just wants a place to call home and share her dreams and life goals with.

If you have questions about Alana or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources at https://www.depaulcr.org/30daysofhope/.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.