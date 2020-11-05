Local health experts recommend tighter restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – The director for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District says based on the rising numbers of local COVID-19 cases, Southwest Virginia should have more restrictions in place.

Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow says based on the number of new cases and substantial community transmission, the region should be operating under Phase One or Phase Two guidelines. Morrow says the Department of Health is working closely with local leaders to see what the best plan of action is.

“With respect to authority, we can certainly make recommendations and I think that’s why it’s so important to get our message out about how much disease burden we have in our community and really empower people to protect themselves,” Morrow said.

The health district expects numbers in our area to continue to increase as more people move small gatherings indoors.