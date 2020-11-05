WATCH LIVE: Georgia Secretary of State to hold second press conference regarding voting

Brad Raffensperger, the Secretary of State for Georgia, is holding a news conference as votes for Donald Trump and Joe Biden remain neck and neck in the state.

This is the second press conference he has held Thursday.

Results in the state have remained too close to call. Going by the Associated Press tally, if Biden wins Georgia, he would secure the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

Raffensperger is set to speak at 3 p.m.

