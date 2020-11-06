Kimberly: 30 Days of Hope

Kimberly is spunky, sweet and will absolutely capture your heart with her award-winning smile. We introduced you to her last year during 30 Days of Hope and she’s still looking for a family to adopt her this year.

The 12-year-old enjoys drawing, painting, and crafting, as they are her favorite ways to express her very creative nature.

Kimberly also enjoys singing and has a beautiful voice. When Kimberly is not creating art or singing, she is outside riding her bike and jumping on the trampoline.

She is very passionate about animals, especially cats and dogs. She would love to have a pet in her forever home as well as a warm, loving family who will encourage her fun, loving, and adventurous traits. Kimberly sees her older siblings about once every couple of months and would like to continue that relationship, as they are a positive influence with Kimberly.

Kimberly would do best in a home with no other siblings. Kimberly’s ideal forever home would be a family that could dedicate their time to Kimberly and ensure a consistent schedule in their everyday lives. Kimberly does well with structure, clear expectations having certain chores to finish each day, and receiving praise for a job well done. Kimberly is so excited to meet her forever family!

If you have questions about Kimberly or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources here.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.