Man medevaced in serious condition after being shot multiple times in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville police are searching for the person they say shot a 36-year-old man multiple times late Thursday night.

Shortly after midnight, police responded to a 911 call that someone had been shot in the 1600 block of North Main Street.

Officers arrived to find the victim and they quickly rendered life-saving first aid, according to a news release from the Danville Police Department.

The Danville Lifesaving Crew transported him from the scene and he was airlifted to Duke University Hospital in serious condition.

As the investigation continued, detectives learned the shooting happened about a block away in the 200 block of Bradley Road.

Police believe that the shooter and victim knew each other and this was an isolated incident.

At this time police said they have identified the shooter and that more information will be released at the appropriate time.