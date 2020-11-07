Noah: 30 Days of Hope

Noah is an active young man! He enjoys playing outdoors on the playground. He enjoys swinging on the swings, doing the monkey bars (which he is very proud of), riding a bike, and playing outdoor games. He loves sports especially running. He finds it a great outlet. He also enjoys playing basketball, soccer, basketball, and football.

The 9-year old also plays Minecraft, video games, and Legos. He likes listening to music. Noah enjoys art, especially drawing, coloring, painting, and making picture frames.

Noah’s favorite foods are mac n cheese, cheeseburgers, soda, rootbeer floats, white chocolate, Hershey’s cookie and cream candy bars.

He enjoys being around animals. His favorite subject varies but in the past, it has been math and art.

He enjoys playing Beyblades and Pokémon.

He wants a forever family and wants to be in a family. Noah wants to go to church and he wants a mom and a dad. He also says he likes to swim, so a family that goes swimming would be nice.

If you have questions about Noah or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources here.

