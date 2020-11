ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are battling a fire at a residential structure.

According to officials, crews were dispatched to the 2400 block on Baker Ave NW just before 8 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters arrived to find the residential structure with heavy smoke and flames.

As of 9 a.m., crews were still working to extinguish the flames.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 News for the latest information.