Ethan: 30 Days of Hope

Ethan can be described as a sweet and shy young man, but also loves a lot of attention. He is in the process of growing out his hair so that he can cut it and donate it to Locks for Love.

The 11-year-old is a very active child who enjoys the use of all things technology. He enjoys playing soccer, football, kickball, basketball, and ice-hockey. He recently started taking taekwondo and has found enjoyment in playing Beyblades.

Ethan draws and creates art doodles. Ethan excels in math and enjoys social studies.

Ethan’s favorite food is pizza and if you let him, he would eat it every day.

Ethan would do well in a family that can provide him support, love, and structure. He would do well in a home where he is the only or the youngest child. Ethan has a connection with one of his grandfathers and he would like to maintain this connection as the two are close.

Ethan wants a forever family that will love him unconditionally and forever.

If you have questions about Ethan or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources here.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.