Lynchburg eye center surprises local heroes with free Lasik surgery

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Six local heroes were surprised with 20/20 vision in 2020.

Piedmont Eye Center in Lynchburg hosted a giveaway for free Lasik surgery. The six finalists thought there was only one winner, then learned Saturday they were all being awarded with new vision.

Winners include a firefighter, police officer and healthcare worker.

Whitney Wilson, a single mother working three jobs, also was named one of the winners.

“I’m completely speechless. I know we all deserved it, and then for [Dr. Darin Bowers] to just give it to all of us just means the world. [It] just means the world to wake up and be able to see one day and not look for glasses,” Wilson said.

More than 150 people were nominated for the giveaway. The surgery is valued at $4,800.