Young male hospitalized in Roanoke after found on sidewalk with gunshot wound

ROANOKE, Va. – One young person is in the hospital after a shooting in Roanoke Sunday afternoon, according to police.

At 3:45 p.m., Roanoke Police said they responded to the 2600 block of Salem Turnpike NW regarding a person with a gunshot wound. As officers arrived, they found a young male with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries on a sidewalk.

Authorities said the person was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

According to police, details on this incident are limited at this time and no arrests have been made.

Police did not say how old the victim was.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500.