69ºF

Local News

Camper with 20,000 rounds of ammo catches fire in Montgomery County

Vehicle also had ‘a large amount of propane’

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Montgomery County, Fire
Crews responded to a camper on fire in Montgomery County with 20,000 rounds of ammo and a large amount of propane inside
Crews responded to a camper on fire in Montgomery County with 20,000 rounds of ammo and a large amount of propane inside (Montgomery County Emergency Services)

Crews responded to a camper that caught fire with 20,000 rounds of ammunition and a large amount of propane inside on Sunday.

According to the Montgomery County Emergency Services, crews found the camper, a shed and several other cars on fire when they arrived.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire at a safe distance and there were no injuries, authorities said.

This evening Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department and Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad were dispatched to a vehicle...

Posted by Montgomery County Emergency Services on Sunday, November 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: