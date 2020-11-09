Camper with 20,000 rounds of ammo catches fire in Montgomery County

Crews responded to a camper that caught fire with 20,000 rounds of ammunition and a large amount of propane inside on Sunday.
According to the Montgomery County Emergency Services, crews found the camper, a shed and several other cars on fire when they arrived.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire at a safe distance and there were no injuries, authorities said.
