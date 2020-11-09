Man wanted for holding girlfriend against her will, Danville police say

DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities in Danville are searching for a man after they say he held his girlfriend against her will over the weekend.

Joseph Loftis, 29, is wanted on multiple charges after police say he assaulted his girlfriend and held her against her will.

Officers say the victim was able to get away and get help.

Loftis is wanted on abduction, strangulation and gun brandishing charges. He has also been charged with breaking and entering and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for a second, unrelated incident.

Authorities say they have not been able to find Loftis. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 434-793-0000.