Aangel: 30 Days of Hope

Aangel has a great sense of humor and is always telling jokes to make other people laugh. She very caring as well, willing to share and give you anything you need.

The 17-year-old enjoys watching and playing sports. She enjoys playing basketball and football and wishes to play on a team someday. She wants to be a security guard or police officer.

Aangel in an animal lover and truly enjoys having and caring for a pet of her own especially a dog. She also likes bunnies and currently helps to care for one at her placement. Aangel enjoys playing UNO, board games, listening to music, and dining out. Seeing the beach and putting her feet in the water is on her bucket list.

Aangel desires a family that will love, support and remain committed to her.

If you have questions about Aangel or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources here.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.