Seven students, seven staff members test positive within Giles County schools

Giles County Schools is giving an update on the coronavirus cases in its district.

There are currently seven students and seven staff members that have tested positive for COVID-19.

All of the cases are at Giles High, Narrows High or the Tech Center.

The school board is set to have a special meeting on Tuesday.

Last month, the board decided to have Pre-K through 3rd graders return to school four days a week starting Monday.

The board is set to review conditions to make sure its still okay for students to return. If it does, the school system says students and staff will wear masks at all times.

For plans for fourth graders through seventh-graders, the board will meet next week.