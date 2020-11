Published: November 11, 2020, 6:01 am Updated: November 11, 2020, 6:42 am

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

As of 6:30 a.m., the northbound left lane and right lane are closed.

Traffic is backed up for about 2 miles.

ORIGINAL STORY

A crash has closed all I-81N lanes in Roanoke County, according to the Virginia Dept. of Transportation.

Authorities say the crash happened near mile marker 136 around 5:30 a.m.

