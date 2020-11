Published: November 11, 2020, 7:25 am Updated: November 11, 2020, 8:47 am

Thousands are in the dark as wet weather moves through southwest and central Virginia.

According to Appalachian Power, there are 3,469 outages as of 8:45 a.m.

Here is a breakdown of the main outages in our area:

Roanoke County: 1,385

Franklin County: 723

Grayson County: 354

Floyd County: 101

To see a full map, click here.