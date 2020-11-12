Car wash benefit for Franklin County race car driver who passed away

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A Rocky Mount car service is hosting a benefit for a race car driver who passed away too soon.

In October, 30-year-old Ricky Gillespie’s racing career came to an end when he died from a heart attack.

A loss that hurts Jeff Bailey deeply, as Gillespie was his friend.

This Saturday to raise funds for the funeral expenses, Bailey is hosting a car wash at his business, Jeff’s Car Care, on Claiborne Ave.

Additionally, Bailey said area businesses have donated food, apparel and their services for the quarter auction.

“Whether you knew him or not you wanted to be around him," Bailey said. "The personality was just golden. Drove a race car his whole life. And we were lucky enough to be apart of that team for a while.”

The benefit will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 and will last throughout the day.