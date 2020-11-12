Dan River now forecasted to reach major flood stage for the first time ever in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – The National Weather Service has updated its forecast and those in Danville could see the Dan River reach historic levels.

At 1 p.m. Friday, the river is expected to crest at 32.4 feet, which would be the highest crest on record at the Danville observation site.

The previous high crest is 30.01 feet, which happened on Oct. 12, 2018.

In Danville, the Dan River is considered at major flood stage when it reaches 32 feet. That’s forecasted to happen shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday.

As of 4:45 p.m., the river is at 23.81 feet.

When the water reaches 26 feet, the floodwater begins to affect the Danville Utilities Complex and the Public Works complex, according to the National Weather Service.