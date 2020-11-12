Makyhi: 30 Days of Hope

Makyhi is a smart, energetic, eight-year-old boy who enjoys playing outside with friends, martial arts, and playing video games.

He hopes to be able to play video games with his adoptive family.

Makyhi is an animal lover and hopes to own a pet of his own one day.

He enjoys prayers and has a strong faith. The 8-year-old does very well academically and enjoys talking with others.

If you have questions about Makyhi or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources here.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.